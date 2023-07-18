POLITICAL bravery and foolhardiness can sometimes prove indistinguishable. What one reads as bold, another can view as ill informed. So it proved with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' shock announcement on Tuesday that his state would not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Mr Andrews cited a ballooning cost of $6 billion, a figure the Commonwealth Sport Movement said was 50 per cent higher than Mr Andrews' government had advised only weeks earlier.
"What's become clear is that the cost of hosting these Games in 2026 is not the $2.6 billion which was budgeted," Mr Andrews said. "It is, in fact, at least $6 billion, and could be as high as $7 billion.
"I will not take money out of hospitals and schools in order to fund an event that is three times the cost [which] was estimated and budgeted for last year."
Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips disputed those numbers as a "gross exaggeration".
Newcastle has put itself forward in the past as a potential host to the games. Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said any hope for 2026 would include the Hunter as part of a national network of regional cities, particularly as NSW Premier Chris Minns ruled out bidding for the games.
Based on Mr Andrews' numbers, it is hard to see how the games could have offered Victorian taxpayers value for money as proposed. That said, others fear the withdrawal could have wider ramifications for attracting major events to Australia.
"Victoria has been a proud champion of major events and global events in our state," Victorian Opposition leader John Pesutto said. "We've always been able to rely on that, but today in an abrupt cancellation with virtually no consultation with anybody, Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan have done untold damage to our reputation."
It is easy to imagine a political leader justifying cost blow-outs, as those in NSW have in recent years when it comes to trains, light rail and many other projects. The fortitude to step away when a situation changes is not always the same as a backflip.
That said, it appears many of those involved with the games were blindsided by how the situation has played out. To torture a sporting metaphor, some of the players became spectators to a disaster.
The politics will play out south of the border, certainly, but there are also repercussions that reach the Hunter.
Worst of all, athletes with a ticking clock on their competition years will see a chance to etch themselves into history and compete against the best in their home nation slipping away. "I think the big blow will come to the younger developing athletes," Merewether marathon competitor Christie Dawes said. "It's always been a great stepping stone in all sports for the young ones to experience the village context."
Are such sporting moments worth their hefty price tag? It is hard to justify. If that figure stacks up on any level, it is also hard to see how the games will find hosts in future.
In the meantime, we can only wish organisers a sporting chance of finding a new venue in time for 2026.
