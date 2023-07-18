Newcastle Herald
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says Newcastle could co-host a future Commonwealth Games

By Damon Cronshaw
July 18 2023
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes promoting the Australia-Argentina rugby match in Newcastle in 2020. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes promoting the Australia-Argentina rugby match in Newcastle in 2020. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle would be a perfect place for a future Commonwealth Games but would need significant state and federal co-investment, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says.

