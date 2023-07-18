Newcastle would be a perfect place for a future Commonwealth Games but would need significant state and federal co-investment, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says.
"Given the short timeframe and the NSW government's decision not to bid for the 2026 event, the best opportunity would potentially lie in a shared event between regional cities across the country with Newcastle co-hosting the event," she said.
Cr Nelmes said Newcastle had "demonstrated its capacity to host large events including stadium concerts, large festivals and international sporting events".
"Any future event will also be dependent on the NSW government's current review of the Hunter Park precinct in Broadmeadow.
"This precinct has the potential to be a drawcard site for the city and would be a focus for future international sporting events."
Meanwhile, running coach Scott Westcott says he will press ahead with coaching Merewether runner Rose Davies with the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2026 Commonwealth Games as targets.
Davies, 23, has been running personal bests overseas this year. She competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"I won't be changing our plans for Rose," Westcott said, adding he hopes another city hosts the 2026 Games.
"She's developing into one of our best middle and long distance runners," Westcott said.
Westcott came fourth in the marathon at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.
He said the Games were "highly valued by Australian athletes and the public".
