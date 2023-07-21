Cocktails and cob loaves. It's an unusual combination but it's proving to be a winning one at The Lost Souls, especially during the chilly winter months.
Mary Johnson owns and runs the quirky little bar on Darby Street. She grew up in Newcastle before moving to Sydney to study photography.
"It was there that I got my first bartending job and loved it," she tells Weekender.
"After a few years in Sydney, I decided to travel and eventually moved to England. I'd originally planned on bar tending my way around the world for a few years but the COVID lockdown started while I was over there, so I quickly packed up and came home.
"Travelling wasn't an option for a long time and I was really missing my old life in Brighton, England, so I figured I'd just skip a few steps and open my own place inspired by my favourite places over there."
Johnson opened The Lost Souls in March.
I looked all over Newcastle until I found a place that felt perfect. I'm so happy to be part of such a welcoming and supportive community and I couldn't have asked for better neighbours.- The Lost Souls owner Mary Johnson
"I decided to call it The Lost Souls because I wanted to create a place where everyone would feel welcome," she says.
"You can come in to catch up with friends over dinner and drinks, or just bring in a good book and grab a coffee.
"The name also extends to the furniture. We collected old items that were no longer wanted and gave them a new home."
She says finding the Darby Street location was "a very happy coincidence".
"I looked all over Newcastle until I found a place that felt perfect. I'm so happy to be part of such a welcoming and supportive community and I couldn't have asked for better neighbours."
If you snare a seat overlooking the busy street, a spot of people watching is a must. But the bar's interior is just as interesting and the more you look, the more you find.
The colourful and eclectic mix of furnishings, wood panels, lighting, wall coverings and upside-down tables hanging from the ceiling are a definite talking point for customers.
"I love watching people slowly discover all our weird quirks over the course of their visit," Johnson says.
"You'd be surprised how long it takes some people to look up, but they're always delighted when they do."
When designing and decorating the space, Johnson says she was inspired by the "eclectic old bars" she used to frequent while living in seaside Brighton.
"I wanted to create a space that was so different to anything else you'd see around," she says.
"With that in mind, I put a focus on upcycling furniture that I found on Facebook Marketplace and in secondhand stores.
"Mum and I would spend hours sending each other photos of fun things that we'd found.
"Then I'd somehow convince my friends to spend their weekends fixing up old chairs."
She says she has always been creative and had a tendency to "think as far outside the box" as possible when making her Lost Souls dream a reality.
"Whenever a problem popped up I'd try to find an unusual way to fix it, turning it into a feature rather than a distraction."
Ben Veness is head chef at The Lost Souls and, like Johnson, is a bit of a free spirit.
"He isn't tied to any particular cuisine when designing the menu," she says.
"He believes that beautiful food comes from everywhere, you just need to know how to cook it. To make the menu interesting, he challenges himself to utilise what's fresh and fun at the time."
Most customers arrive at The Lost Souls keen to explore the ever-changing cob loaf selection, however Johnson's regulars are rather fond of the lamb backstrap, crispy skin pork belly, and the charred eggplant.
The choice of cob loaf fillings includes: spinach, sour cream and cream cheese; beef lasagna; bacon mushroom carbonara; pumpkin soup; and eggplant cacciatore.
As for the drink offering, the taste-testing process has been a happy one involving family and friends who have helped to create fun cocktail recipes.
"I decided to go for a mix of bigger, well-known brands along with some smaller local ones," Johnson says.
"Smiling Monk Coffee opened up around the same time as us, so it seemed like a natural fit to use their coffee, which we have available all night long.
"The cocktail menu changes seasonally, with a focus on seasonal produce and unusual flavours. We also have a selection of classic cocktails that I've put my own spin on. This also extends to our range of non-alcoholic cocktails. We're always trying out new, unexpected ideas."
The Charlie Chaplin, the Grapefruit Margarita and the zero-alcohol Ginger Mojito are popular.
The bar attracts a mix of Cooks Hill and Merewether locals, as well as visitors to the city.
"There's something for everyone at The Lost Souls and we attract quite a broad demographic. Our menu is very inclusive and we're always happy to accommodate."
