The Lost Souls bar is a quirky and eclectic escape from the hustle and bustle of Newcastle's Darby Street

By Lisa Rockman
July 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Cocktails and cob loaves. It's an unusual combination but it's proving to be a winning one at The Lost Souls, especially during the chilly winter months.

