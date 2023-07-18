Redhead's Lani Waller excited for first national team chance

Redhead ironwoman Lani Waller will look to springboard into next summer off a first chance to represent Australia after gaining selection in the national youth team for the inaugural Battle of the Tasman next month on the Gold Coast.
The 17-year-old was named on Tuesday in the 12-member youth squad to take on the Kiwis in pool, beach and ocean disciplines. Waller's call-up came after a stellar 2022-23 summer capped by individual gold and silver at the Australian titles.
"I made the Australia ID team last year but this is my first time competing for Australia," Waller said.
"I'm pretty excited to represent my country. I've never done something this big before so hopefully it will give me a boost in my confidence and take me somewhere else this year."
Waller will specialise in the ocean events but also compete in the pool rescue competition. She said her focus beyond the new event was trials for the national ironwoman series in October. At her first attempt, Waller narrowly missed the final at trials last year and was aiming to make the decider this time.
"I'm actually training for the trials now, three sessions a day, every day," she said.
"I haven't really stopped and had a break. The trials is definitely my biggest aim this year."
Australian Youth Team coach Craig Holden said: "I am excited to start the journey towards the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships by exposing another talented crop of Australian Youth lifesaving athletes to international lifesaving competition at the upcoming Battle of the Tasman event.
"While we are still a long way from finalising our Australian Youth Lifesaving Team for next year's World Lifesaving Championships, this event will at least allow these youngsters to gain some experience racing at an international level, but at the same time be exposed to the Australian Lifesaving Team culture and ethos.
"This Australian Youth Lifesaving Team is a very young team but brings a blend of experienced youth athletes and talented younger athletes together. I am keen to harness the excitement and enthusiasm the debutants will bring, and kick-off with our first international competition in the lead-up to next year's World Championships."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
