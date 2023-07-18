Newcastle Herald
Redhead's Lani Waller excited for first national team chance

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 19 2023 - 9:00am
Lani Waller

Redhead ironwoman Lani Waller will look to springboard into next summer off a first chance to represent Australia after gaining selection in the national youth team for the inaugural Battle of the Tasman next month on the Gold Coast.

