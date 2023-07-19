Students at Hunter Christian School will have a chance to make a difference in the future as they generate ideas for the Sydney Science Park (SSP) as part of the STEM Schools Challenge.
Years 7 to 10 had a launch day in their school hall on Tuesday, July 18 to begin their collaboration with Celestino, CSIRO and the Association of Independent Schools, around innovative ideas for the SSP which is being built in Luddenham, next to the Western Sydney Airport.
Hunter Christian School science teacher Madelin Ortiger said the STEM challenge is allowing students from across several different schools, to work out ways to implement future thinking.
"The idea is to assist SSP in building an environmentally friendly, smart city and use the voices of future generations to do that," she said.
Across eight main pillars of ideas from water and energy, to urban development and agriculture, Ms Ortiger said the students would work on their final ideas and present them in a shark-tank style format in September.
"They're really keen about the fact this could actually be something that's implemented and they love the idea that it's so real world," she said.
"They're working together and problem solving to do something that's meaningful. Not just simplify a project for the sake of school that's never looked at again."
Some ideas floating among the students include a mountain bike part for multiple skill levels and abilities, vertical gardens on rooftops and ways to care for the elderly, from support technologies in their homes to drones bringing medical supplies to their doors.
Year 10 student Hayden Batts said he plans to look into ways to preserve and create food resources and conserve and create energy.
"It's going to be interesting to see what can come of it [project] and what ideas each group can come up with," he said.
Maddy Clark, from year 9 said it was exciting to know their ideas were being taken seriously.
Year 8's Amelia Jensen said she was looking forward to designing the ideas with her peers.
Year 7 students Samuel Marklew and Isaiah Davidson wanted to create something that reuses heated water to nourish plants and provides power.
"I'm most looking forward to having a chance to change stuff around us that actually matters, not just the scores at a grand final," Isaiah said.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.