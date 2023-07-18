Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan bows out in epic round of 16 battle at J-Bay

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:03pm, first published 10:30pm
Ryan Callinan in action on Tuesday..Picture by Beatriz Ryder, WSL
Merewether's Ryan Callinan went down swinging against three-time world champion Gabriel Medina in a thrilling round of 16 clash in epic waves at the J-Bay Open on Tuesday night (AEST).

