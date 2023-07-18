Ryan Callinan bows out in epic round of 16 battle at J-Bay

Merewether's Ryan Callinan went down swinging against three-time world champion Gabriel Medina in a thrilling round of 16 clash in epic waves at the J-Bay Open on Tuesday night (AEST).
The goofy-footers lit up the South African event with a powerhouse backhand battle that ended with the Brazilian prevailing 16.83 to 16.03.
Callinan led early with scores of 7.1 and 7.33 before Medina scored an 8.23 to back up a 7.83.
It left Callinan needing an 8.73 and he answered the call, finding a gem and blasting a series of vertical snaps. He earned a heat-high 8.7, just short of the mark, with 10 minutes to go.
It cut the requirement but Medina fired back with an 8.6 to leave Callinan chasing an 8.13 in the final four minutes.
Callinan had a last shot with just over a minute to go when he took off on a promising wave but he fell after a couple of carves.
Earlier: Merewether goofy-footer Ryan Callinan posted a winning score inside the non-priority opening half of his elimination round heat to defeat Hawaiian Seth Moniz at the J-Bay Open on Tuesday (AEST).
Last in his opening round heat, Callinan bounced back to down Moniz 15.6 to 12.73 in pumping Supertubes waves at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa to move into the last 16 at stop nine on the 10-event Championship Tour.
After five days off from men's competition because of poor waves, the contest resumed with overlapping heats in clean, four to six-foot conditions.
Callinan opened with a 6.83 then backed it up with best scores of 7.1 and 8.5 with a barrage of lip-smashing backhand hits with only 18 minutes gone in the 44-minute heat. It was all achieved with surfers in the other heat holding priority and Moniz with just 2.27 from two rides.
Moniz dropped a 7.33 with 10 minutes left to leave himself needing an 8.28 and he took off on a nice wave with six and a half minutes to go. The regular-footer got in three turns then a brief barrel to finish but gained only a 5.4.
It was his last ride, ensuring Callinan booked a heat against three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, who won their first-round encounter.
"When waves turn on like this, it's unbelievable," Callinan said.
"It's almost overwhelming. There hasn't been any waves the last few days then you get in a heat where you've got the pick of the line-up and you can take anything, it's hard to stop yourself from actually going every single wave.
"I got some good scores early and then I was really trying to pick the eyes out of it, but maybe I just need to keep it rolling."
Callinan is 10th on tour, two spots and 710 points behind Jack Robinson. The pair look set to battle it out for a second place on the Australian Olympic men's team for Paris 2024 behind world No.3 Ethan Ewing.
Robinson defeated Kelly Slater to also progress to the last 16 on Tuesday.
"Obviously it's an exciting time with the Olympics coming up," Callinan said.
"I'm feeling pretty close. Ethan is pretty far ahead, but me and Jack are pretty close together, so a couple of good results could solidify it for me.
"I'm just trying to keep the momentum going and make as many heats as I can."
