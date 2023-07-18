Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan strikes early to win through to last 16 at J-Bay

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 18 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 7:00pm
Ryan Callinan in action on Tuesday..Picture by Beatriz Ryder, WSL
Merewether goofy-footer Ryan Callinan posted a winning score inside the non-priority opening half of his elimination round heat to defeat Hawaiian Seth Moniz at the J-Bay Open on Tuesday (AEST).

