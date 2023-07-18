A $157 million battery has been approved in Muswellbrook to supply power to the Upper Hunter region.
The NSW government has approved two new batteries in Muswellbrook and Apsley to provide power to more than 100,000 homes.
The Muswellbrook project will be constructed in the Hunter Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone. Firm Power will build and operate the 150-megawatt battery storage system, which will connect to the existing electricity network.
It is expected to be operational in 2025 and has a 20-year lifespan.
"Giving these batteries the green light will play a critical role in securing reliable, renewable energy across NSW," Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said.
"The transformation of our energy system needs to occur as soon as possible.
"Batteries are not only critical to supporting our state's transition to net zero, they will assist us to get there sooner."
"This cutting-edge technology will capture, store and distribute energy to help secure supply for thousands of homes and put downward pressure on electricity prices," Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully said.
"The batteries will be used during peak power consumption times and provide backup during outages or extreme weather events reducing the need for costly distribution upgrades or emergency generators."
The government says the two new projects will create 132 jobs and inject $280 million into the NSW economy.
There are 27 large-scale renewable energy, transmission lines and storage projects under assessment in the NSW planning system.
If approved, they would provide 9 gigawatts of renewable energy and 5.5 megawatts of firming storage.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
