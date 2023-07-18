Newcastle Herald
Inner city church at 48 Watt Street hits the market after venue operators go into liquidation

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:50am, first published July 19 2023 - 9:27am
The owners of the former church at 48 Watt Street, Newcastle have listed the property for sale with Commercial Collective. Picture supplied.
THE owners of the former church at 48 Watt Street have listed the property for sale just days after the venue's business operators were put into liquidation.

