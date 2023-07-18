THE owners of the former church at 48 Watt Street have listed the property for sale just days after the venue's business operators were put into liquidation.
The Gothic church building is listed for sale with Newcastle-based Commercial Collective agents Adam Leacy and Isaac Reville through an expressions of interest campaign that closes on August 17 at 4pm.
Mr Leacy said the landmark inner-city building offered a potential walk-in, walk-out opportunity.
"We are talking upwards of $3.7 million in terms of value," Mr Leacy said.
"When this building was repurposed into a functions centre, a lot of infrastructure went in including soundproofing, grease trap, power upgrades and amenities, so it is pretty significant."
CoreLogic records show the building was last sold in May 2018 for $3.1 million.
Earlier this week, the Newcastle Herald reported that the company behind 48 Watt Street had gone into liquidation and been removed from the premises after four years of "inconsistent" rent payments, leaving couples with wedding bookings out of pocket.
The business, owned by Wellsman, has operated within the property at the address which bears the same name as the business since November 2017.
The ownership of the property is unrelated to the business.
Mr Leacy said the listing had already drawn interest from buyers less than 24 hours since it hit the market on Tuesday.
"A lot of the enquiry is from hospitality operators who have the ability to continue with its existing use," he said.
"It does give a bit of hope to people who were planning to use the venue and the reason why it does is because I do have hope there will be a continuation of the usage there, particularly based on the level of enquiry we have received since launching.
"My view is there is hope and we will do our best to try to fast track as best we can because the owners want that too.
"We have the backing of the owners of the property to try to execute this as best we can and as quick as we can and let people continue what they need to do."
Built around 1905, the property also has a prayer hall built in 1912, creating a combined building area of about 640 square metres.
In recent years the building has operated as a venue hosting weddings, live music and events under the name 48 Watt Street.
The property includes an approved function and events centre, an external covered alfresco area and a commercial-grade kitchen.
