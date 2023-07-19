Josh King left Newcastle hoping to play a handful of games in his first season with Melbourne.
The former Knights prop, who made 78 appearances for the club between 2016 and 2021, considered it an achievable but still challenging goal given he was joining one of the NRL's powerhouse sides.
A Singleton product who debuted under ex-Newcastle coach Nathan Brown, and played the first part of his career while working full-time at a Hunter Valley mine, King had also been sparingly used by Knights mentor Adam O'Brien before his departure.
During his last two Knights campaigns, he started in just one of 25 games, deployed mostly for short stints off the bench.
But since joining the Storm, King, quite remarkably, has not missed a game.
"When I left the Knights, I had a goal that I wanted to try and play three to five NRL games last year," the 28-year-old said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of his side's visit to McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"That was a really realistic goal for me and I didn't even know if I'd get that.
"They had a lot of quality middle forwards and a lot of depth as well.
"So I was really hoping if I got five games that was going to be a successful year, and then hopefully build on it again this year and see where I was at.
"I never thought, or didn't really think, that I would ever be able to make my way into the starting side and become a week-in, week-out player for the Melbourne Storm.
"But here I am."
King, now with 120 NRL games to his name, has become Melbourne's first-choice lock under Craig Bellamy, a coach renowned for pulling players off the NRL scrapheap and turning them into quality first-graders.
He was picked in the Australian Prime Minister's XIII squad after playing all 25 matches last season, starting in 16 of them, and has started every game this year.
The Singleton Greyhounds junior is averaging 66 minutes, 116 run-metres and 39 tackles per game in 2022. The only other forward to have made more tackles this season than King is Eels lock J'maine Hopgood, who has played one extra game.
Speaking this week during Melbourne's training camp on the Central Coast, King said he had surprised himself since joining the Storm.
MORE IN SPORT
"You know, I never came down here to prove a point to anyone," he said.
"For me, it was always just getting the best out of myself and that's what I try to do every week and what I'm still striving to do now.
"Really surprising, I guess, coming down here to one of the best teams of the comp and to have played that many games. I still pinch myself now.
"But I guess it's funny what a bit of belief, what Craig put in me and some of the players last year that I was around ... the confidence that I gained within.
"Just to be able to keep on growing my game from week to week, it's a great feeling and I'm really enjoying my time down here."
King, still "great mates" with plenty of Knights players, faced his old club for the first time last year when the Storm enjoyed a 50-2 victory in Newcastle.
Melbourne have won the past 11 meetings between the two sides, but King is expecting a tougher challenge this time round given the Knights are fighting to remain in contention for the finals and coming off back-to-back victories over Canterbury (66-0) and Wests Tigers (34-18).
"They've been really good the last few weeks," he said.
"Like us, I think they've been a bit inconsistent this year at times, but they've had a fair few injuries and Kalyn being out for an extended period wasn't good for them.
"But these last few weeks they've been really good.
"Every game is tough in the NRL and there's a team opposing you that really want to get the win over you.
"It will be no different this week."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.