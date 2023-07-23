Built over 11 years by a Warrnambool (Victoria) property owner, this unique craft was held together by 3500 wooden, not metal, nails. Painted black, this modern "pirate ship" was built on a small budget and a bit of ingenuity. This replica caravel, resembling an Arab dhow, was built almost entirely of milled, originally discarded, Monterey cypress wood, making it both cheap to create and extremely durable in ocean seas. The replica was made from parts of 300 tonnes of recycled logs on a keel of salvaged ironbark by a self-taught shipwright.