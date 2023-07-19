Police are advising people to avoid Corona Street in Mayfield due to a police operation.
Police dogs and multiple emergency vehicles are in the street, including police and ambulance rescue, however police said "there is no ongoing risk to the community" from the ongoing operation.
Residents say they have not been told what the operation is about.
A Corona Street resident who wished to remain anonymous said "this has been going on since 8am this morning and we were told to stay inside and keep to ourselves".
"I walked out this morning and saw all these police cars," another resident said.
"We didn't hear anything, no alarm to know something was going on. As the morning developed we saw more emergency services arrive but they've been very quiet about what's happening."
The road is closed to the public and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
"More details will be provided as they become available," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
