A man has been arrested after a police operation shut Corona Street in Mayfield on July 19.
Police said they forced entry to a home after the man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, "didn't want to come out".
Police dogs and multiple emergency vehicles including police and ambulance rescue were called to the scene.
Police said "there is no ongoing risk to the community" and the operation has finished.
A Corona Street resident who wished to remain anonymous said "this has been going on since 8am this morning and we were told to stay inside and keep to ourselves".
"I walked out this morning and saw all these police cars," another resident said.
"We didn't hear anything, no alarm to know something was going on. As the morning developed we saw more emergency services arrive but they've been very quiet about what's happening."
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.