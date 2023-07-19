Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Arrest after police operation in Corona Street, Mayfield

Sage Swinton
Alanna Tomazin
By Sage Swinton, and Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been arrested after a police operation shut Corona Street in Mayfield on July 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.