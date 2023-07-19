Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dashville Skyline pulls in Hiss Golden Messenger, Onkara and Jenny Dont

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hiss Golden Messenger led by MC Taylor has a string of great albums and a Grammy nomination to their credit.
Hiss Golden Messenger led by MC Taylor has a string of great albums and a Grammy nomination to their credit.

Dashville Skyline festival has announced its final headliners, chiefly three American acts with solid reputations, for the big weekend, September 28, 29, 30 and October 1, at the Dashville property in Lower Belford in the Hunter Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.