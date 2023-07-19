Dashville Skyline festival has announced its final headliners, chiefly three American acts with solid reputations, for the big weekend, September 28, 29, 30 and October 1, at the Dashville property in Lower Belford in the Hunter Valley.
Hiss Golden Messenger, Ondara and Jenny Don't & The Spurs, all from US, have been added to the final line-up.
Following the release of new album Jump For Joy, on August 25, Grammy-nominated Hiss Golden Messenger out of Durham, North Carolina, along with his five-piece band, will perform two shows at the festival, one on Friday night and another on Saturday evening.
The festival, a celebration of alternative rock, country, folk, Americana, and everything in between, features 33 Australian acts including Vika & Linda, Tim Rogers & The Twin Set.
Other exciting inclusions to the festival include the ARIA -winning rocking blues star William Crighton, the powerful soul of Karen Lee Andrews, Van Walker and The Ferriters, Hussy Hicks, and Western Australian acts, Jack Davies and Siobhan Cotchin.
Many artists will make their debut appearance, including Adelaide's Hannah and Jessie-Lee's Bad Habits, Sydney's Babitha, Brisbane based acts JB Paterson and the very cool Baby Cool. Rising Melbourne star Queenie, established Melbourne songwriter John Flanagan, New Zealand's Jenny Mitchell, raucous rock n rollers Willie J & The Bad Books and South Coast legendary songwriter Heath Cullen will also be in attendance.
Local Hunter based acts getting the call up include T.C. Jones, Good Corn Liquor, Kingsley James, Sunbiirds, a new supergroup Hunter Valley Ramblers and bluegrass banditos Midnight Chicken.
Some familiar faces return, including local legends Magpie Diaries, vintage southern rockers Sweet Talk, alt-rockers The Settlement, Northern River's country punks Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick Ups , oozing cool Blue Mountaineer CJ Stranger and Echuca-born wild man Watty Thompson, a crowd favourite from the 2023 festival.
Closing out the Sunday evening of the festival will be the biggest festival band to ever hit the Dashville stage, Dashville Progress Society rolling out a special tribute show called 'Love is All'
And if that's not enough, to kick it all off.. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes will warm the long weekend party with a 30th anniversary concert of Night of the Wolverines on the Thursday night.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.