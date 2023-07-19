Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Minister Sophie Cotsis met with SafeWork NSW staff in Newcastle after sustained workplace incidents

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Safety issues across Hunter construction sites have been met with a 12-month SafeWork NSW crackdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.