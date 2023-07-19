Safety issues across Hunter construction sites have been met with a 12-month SafeWork NSW crackdown.
Minister for work health and safety Sophie Cotsis said on Wednesday Safework inspectors would be visiting Newcastle sites without warning to check safety and compliance.
On-the-spot fines of up to $3600 for employers and $720 for individuals could be issued and serious breaches could result in prosecution.
The campaign, which focuses on falls from heights, comes after two Newcastle construction sites were closed for "horrendous" levels of safety earlier in the month. Just days before, the Hunter witnessed a tragic workplace fatality at John Hunter Hospital.
Acting director of regional construction for SafeWork NSW Kane Scott said non-compliant bosses may be doing things like putting workers on platforms or scaffolding without the correct safety equipment.
He believed this often came down to "poor planning" or companies trying to cut costs.
"One thing we notice in the construction industry is nearly every player knows what they should do," Mr Scott said. "This shouldn't come as a surprise to them.
"We know [safety] is achievable, we know it is reasonable, we know it can be done - and we know it saves lives," he said.
Minister Cotsis said despite inflation or a decrease in profit margins, there was "no excuse" for poor safety.
"[Bosses] have an obligation to people's lives," she said.
When asked by the Newcastle Herald if the $3600 would be a sufficient penalty in stopping dangerous workplace behaviour, Minister Cotsis said she would be listening for advice from a SafeWork NSW Independent Review.
An interim report for the review, released on May 31 this year, said it would examine the role of SafeWork and the enforceability of obligations.
The review would also investigate issues including "expertise and training" of "new inspectors" to ensure "quality education materials".
"That is something I will be listening very carefully about - penalties and notifications," Minister Cotsis said. "We will be looking at everything, whether we need to increase penalties, whether we need to do more things."
A full report will be released in November.
Minister Cotsis told the Herald she would be working on new campaigns for young construction workers and apprentices, to be released in the coming weeks.
"I want to make sure those young apprentices and young workers are made aware of their safety," Minister Cotsis said. "Their employers are under massive obligation to ensure those workers are safe and employers understand the risks."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.