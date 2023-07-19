HAMISH McKie had few expectations when he arrived at Daceyville for the NSW Country Cockatoos training camp.
McKie treated selection in the train-on squad as a compliment. A feather in the cap.
Within 45 minutes on Saturday, the Hamilton captain was hooked. Playing for NSW Country and wearing the famous jumper is now a major goal.
"It was very professional. A big step up. More than I expected," said McKie, who didn't play representative rugby coming through juniors. "Learning about the program and hearing what it means to play for Country. You see how passionate everyone was. I'm super keen to be a part of it."
McKie was one of five Hunter players alongside Rhys Bray (Merewether), Toa Havea (University) and Maitland duo Sam Callow and Mick Taylor at the camp. Bray had a slight injury and was restricted to light duties.
The group was split into two teams - navy and light blue - and the players went through a series unit drills in the morning. After lunch they played a game consisting of 20-minute thirds.
McKie started on the wing and Havea at No.8 in one team. Callow (No.8) and Taylor (13) were in the other.
"The drills were pretty intense in the morning," McKie said. "The game was full-on. Toa got Callo with a beauty. I think he knocked half his tooth out. They went at it. Callo was awesome.
"Toa was really good too. He wasn't 50 per cent or even 90 per cent, he went full-bore. Micky Taylor made a few really good breaks.
"There were a few coaches floating around and they filmed a lot of it. They will look at that and who knows?"
The Cockatoos will compete in the Australia Rugby Shield against Queensland Country, Perth, South Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania and the ACT in Brisbane from September 27-October 2.
The squad for the ARS is expected to be named next week.
The NSW Country Corellas women's also compete in the ARS.
The NSW Country Colts (under-20s) team will play Queensland Country Colts on September 25 and 27.
Hunter should have a strong representation in both teams.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
