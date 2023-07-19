Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Luke Walsh eyes another Newcastle RL season at Wests in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests halfback Luke Walsh playing at Harker Oval last month. Picture by Simone De Peak
Wests halfback Luke Walsh playing at Harker Oval last month. Picture by Simone De Peak

LUKE Walsh is unsure if he will take the field again this season, but remains keen to don the No.7 jersey again at Wests in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.