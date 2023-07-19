LUKE Walsh is unsure if he will take the field again this season, but remains keen to don the No.7 jersey again at Wests in 2024.
Walsh, twice named Newcastle Rugby League player of the year and recently sidelined with a hamstring injury, admits the next campaign at Harker Oval has been on his mind.
Not playing the first half of 2023 when signed for Northern Hawks, making a mid-season switch to his junior club and the sixth-placed Rosellas looking unlikely to be part of finals are all considerations for Walsh.
And it means the 36-year-old, with a combined 216 games across NRL and English Super League between 2007 and 2018, feels inclined to have "one last crack".
"I've had a good think about it, especially over the weekend with the wash-out round, and I'll regret it if I don't go around again," Walsh told the Newcastle Herald.
"Give it one last crack and just enjoy it. Hopefully go out on a high, but if not so be it. At this stage I'll definitely go around again."
The playmaker says family commitments, which include coaching junior teams at Cardiff, would be a key factor in his decision.
However, with only half-a-dozen appearances this season and now in the casualty ward, Walsh declared that 2024 would "1000 percent" mark full-time if he laced up the boots once more.
"This year has been a bit of a muck-around year," he said.
"I started off at the Hawks and I was pretty fit and ready to go after a good off-season, but obviously I haven't played much footy which is a bit of a downer.
"Next year would 100 percent be my last year for sure, 1000 percent I can guarantee that.
"I want to have, touch wood, a full year without any injuries and finish off with that. Whatever happens after that, happens."
Walsh returned home from overseas at the end of 2018, steered Wests to a Newcastle RL premiership in 2019 and sat out a COVID-impacted 2020 before two seasons at Central (2021, 2022).
He described this year's player points situation at Hawks as a "bit of a circus" but said it was "hard leaving", especially parting ways with one his best mates Warren Schillings.
A return "home" to the Rosellas for the second half of 2023 and linking up with former Knights coach Rick Stone was ultimately welcomed by Walsh.
Stone confirmed on Wednesday that Walsh, in-form fullback Stephen Widders, outside back Cory Denniss and mid-season signing Liam Wiscombe were all poised to undergo fitness tests at training on Thursday night.
Stone added that former junior Kiwi representative Jyris Glamuzina would be unavailable to face Central at Harker Oval on Saturday while Tyler Moodie (hamstring) would now likely miss the rest of this campaign.
One point separates the Rosellas (15) and Butcher Boys (14) on the competition ladder with three rounds left, both clubs facing an uphill battle to reel in fifth-ranked Entrance (20).
ROUND 16: Saturday - Wests v Central (2pm); Cessnock v Wyong (3pm); Maitland v Northern Hawks (3:15pm). Sunday - Macquarie v Lakes (2pm), The Entrance v Kurri Kurri (3pm). Bye - Souths.
LADDER: Maitland 28; Souths, Wyong 24; Cessnock 21; The Entrance 20; Wests 15; Macquarie, Central 14; Lakes 12; Northern Hawks 8; Kurri Kurri 4.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
