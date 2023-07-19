Avondale University's first female vice-chancellor and president aims to "transform lives and communities through the power of learning and discovery".
Professor Kerri-Lee Krause said "we will build on our 126-year legacy of mission-aligned education", while being "relevant for new generations of learners".
Professor Krause told the Newcastle Herald her vision was to "build on student successes" and boost the "capability of our staff to innovate in times of tumultuous change".
She also aims to strengthen partnerships "with community and industry".
The university looked forward to welcoming people "to our beautiful Lake Macquarie campus".
"We have a new cafe and restaurant open to the public, picturesque walking tracks to keep our community fit and we're hosting community carols this year with our Avondale School partners."
Avondale at Cooranbong was officially registered as the Hunter's second university two years ago.
It has more than 1000 students taking courses in four schools - arts and business; education; nursing and health; and ministry and theology.
Students come from Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.
Established by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the university "respects spiritual diversity" and encourages wellbeing.
Professor Kevin Petrie stepped down as the university's vice-chancellor in March. Professor Krause was initially appointed interim vice-chancellor in April.
She said the university aimed to "return to pre-COVID international student enrolments, particularly in nursing".
"We will innovate in teacher education and increase pathways to teaching to address the significant staffing needs in early childhood education and schools.
"In addition to our top-ranking higher education courses, we will offer vocational pathways with employment outcomes in areas such as aged-care support."
She says Avondale is known for providing "a top-quality, personalised student experience on campus and online".
"Being a smaller university, we provide a strong sense of community and belonging.
"Our staff members are passionate about student excellence and success and specialise in providing students with the pastoral care that builds resilience and wellbeing."
Students "enjoy a vibrant campus life", along with "community service and volunteer opportunities".
This gives them "a strong sense of purpose and meaning".
Professor Krause was an executive leader at universities in Australia including Melbourne, La Trobe, Griffith and Western Sydney.
At Victoria University, she initiated the "block model of curriculum" to increase access to "the most disadvantaged learners".
She will soon publish a book on new ways to think about "learner-centred higher education leadership".
Her research has examined the "changing nature of the student experience and academic work in universities".
And she led policy reform in "higher education admissions transparency".
Professor Kerri-Lee Krause said "we will build on our 126-year legacy of mission-aligned education", while being "relevant for new generations of learners".
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.