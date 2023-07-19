A WOMAN and a man have been charged after police uncovered more than 600 cannabis plants worth $1.2 million inside two grow houses at Lake Macquarie.
The houses, at Cooranbong and Bonnells Bay, were allegedly being used for a large-scale cultivation of cannabis operation and were uncovered by officers from Lake Macquarie Police District, police said on Wednesday.
The arrests came after Lake Macquarie detectives searched the properties on Tuesday, discovering the cannabis plants with an estimated potential street value of $1.2 million.
Police arrested a 45-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, who were later charged with enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for commercial purpose, cultivate prohibited plant- commercial quantity-cannabis, and divert/use electricity for generating etc system without authority.
The pair were refused bail and were to face Toronto Local Court on Wednesday.
Lake Macquarie crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker said police would continue to run similar operations to keep harmful drugs off the streets.
"Additionally, these type of grow houses pose a significant risk to emergency services and utility service personnel, as they navigate the dismantling of illegal electricity bypasses," he said.
Anyone with information about the illicit cultivation of cannabis should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
