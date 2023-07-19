Newcastle Herald
NSW police charge two people after cannabis with a street value of $1.2m found in Lake Macquarie houses

By Newsroom
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:13pm
Cannabis. File picture
A WOMAN and a man have been charged after police uncovered more than 600 cannabis plants worth $1.2 million inside two grow houses at Lake Macquarie.

