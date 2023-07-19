They snapped a three-match losing run in NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday, now coach Niko Papaspiropoulos wants Charlestown to keep winning.
Young gun Cassie Corder produced a five-goal haul as fourth-placed Azzurri, on 31 points, beat Warners Bay 7-0.
They should all but seal a top-four finals spot if they can back it up against seventh-placed Mid Coast in round 18 this Sunday.
A victory would put them nine points clear of fifth-placed New Lambton (22) with three rounds left.
Charlestown have a superior goal difference to the Eagles but face a tough end to the season proper with back-to-back games against leaders Broadmeadow (41) and second-placed Newcastle Olympic (39).
The Eagles face Adamstown at Speers Point on Saturday night before also playing Olympic.
"We've just got to keep working and trying to be better and better," Papaspiropoulos said.
"We want to make sure we're finishing strong now at this time of the year."
The win over Warners Bay came after a strong showing at the NNSW Football Women's State Cup at Speers Point from July 7-9, when Azzurri were beaten 2-0 in the final by Maitland.
"It was a good weekend for us and it's definitely been helpful to reset a little, or re-energise," Papaspiropoulos said.
Corder took her season tally to 14 goals last weekend, according to Northern NSW Football statistics, and the teenager talent could play a key role for the rest of the season after the departure of Azzurri's leading scorer Emily Diaz.
Diaz, who scored 22 goals for Charlestown, and midfielder Indianna Asimus parted ways with the club before the Women's State Cup.
"It's [Cassie's] first year as a first-grade player and she's got a lot of potential," Papaspiropoulos said of Corder.
"That's not just evident to us. Although she wasn't able to attend, she was originally picked for the [Northern NSW] NTC [National Talent Challenge] squad that played in Melbourne and went undefeated without conceding a goal.
"I've had the privilege of coaching her for a lot of years, just seeing her year in, year out improve and always be a constant threat is very impressive."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.