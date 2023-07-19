The woman behind a successful class action over the Sydney Light Rail build hopes the victory spurs Hunter businesses impacted by the Newcastle light rail into action.
The NSW Supreme Court on July 19 found that Transport NSW is liable for the financial losses of two businesses during the Sydney light rail construction, which was completed a year later than planned.
The court finding said "business owners were subject to extensive construction activities for periods far in excess of that originally anticipated".
While the initial hearing was "only in respect of the lead plaintiffs" and "the position may be different with other businesses", the finding said the hearing would "determine common questions which may impact on the entitlement of other group members to any damages".
Damages will be finalised at a future hearing.
Former City of Sydney councillor Angela Vithoulkas launched the action after she said the Sydney light rail construction forced her to close her George Street cafe.
She has made several trips to the Hunter to garner support for a separate class action from businesses who suffered disruptions in the Newcastle Light Rail build.
A public meeting at Customs House in 2018 drew a strong crowd of traders interested in joining a group court case.
Ms Vithoulkas said more businesses were needed to progress a lawsuit in Newcastle, but was optimistic the Supreme Court result would be a catalyst.
"I hope today's win shows them they do have a voice and fighting the state government isn't impossible," she said.
"It's no longer an uphill battle and a David and Goliath fight.
"I've been to Newcastle and heard from businesses whose positions were even worse than some of us in Sydney.
"Small businesses are hurting. It's an incredibly tough time and very hard to be brave and strong.
"But small businesses do matter."
Ms Vithoulkas described the court result as "bittersweet".
"It's been an eight year journey to today," she said. "Most people would have given up."
"My family lost our business after 20 years. We know we can't turn back the clock. We will never make up for those losses.
"But it makes me very happy to say today some businesses will get justice and fair compensation for their loss."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
