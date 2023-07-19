JUNIOR Roqica feels confident about completing a late-season cameo at Central and finishing his time with the Newcastle Rugby League club at home after returning from off-season surgery last round.
The former NRL, English Super League and Fijian international, struck down by Achilles damage in last year's play-offs, is now poised to line up against Wests at Harker Oval on Saturday and Cessnock at St John Oval on August 6.
Roqica recently signed a three-game deal, coming back against Lakes at Cahill Oval almost a fortnight ago having answered a call from Butcher Boys coach Phil Williams to help fill voids in the forward pack for the rest of 2023.
"It pulled up really well. If I'd come back earlier than seven or eight months I might have been a bit more wary, but I got through captain's run and rolled into Saturday. There were a few nerves but Phil helped out and brought me off the bench," he told the Newcastle Herald.
The prop has relocated to Sydney with his family, including two young children, and regularly travels to Kempsey for employment (youth worker).
Central have the bye in round 17.
Roqica, who first joined the Butcher Boys from Lakes in 2019, says the last fixture of the regular season will likely double as his Newcastle RL farewell.
The 32-year-old hasn't ruled out continuing his career in the state capital in 2024, saying "I give myself maximum probably three more seasons, but I'm not getting any younger so I'll take it year by year".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
