** Uni fullback Shaun Byrne made a one-act affair of the bottlemart bolt at half-time of the Hunter Wildfires' clash with Sydney University on Saturday. Byrne won his weight, 85kgs, in beer which equated to eight and half cartons. Crowd favourite and topweight was Cooks Hill Brown Snakes tighthead Michael Hawkins, who must have skipped breakfast before weighing in at 101.8kg. Hawkins, wearing club budgie smugglers, was the last one home but will, no doubt, be better for the run.

