UNIVERSITY fly-half Dane Sherratt is set to make a much-anticipated return from a knee injury against Merewether at Townson Oval on Satuday.
Sherratt hasn't played since damaging the medial ligament against Southern Beaches in round eight.
The Students sit in fourth spot, nine points ahead of Hamilton, and need to win one of the final three games against Merewether, the Hawks and Wanderers to secure a place in the finals.
"Dane is keen to get back out there," coach Sam Berry said. "We thought about holding him back a week for the Hamilton game. We are not in a position to be thinking about semis and resting players.
"We won only one game with Dane out, but we collected 13 out of a possible 20 points through bonus points and draws. That was more than I was expecting."
The Students have missed Sherratt's kicking - at goal and in general play - in particular.
Tyrone Beitaki kicked a conversion on the bell to tie with Hamilton, but has missed potential match-winners against Wanderers and Maitland.
"You can't put those results down to kicking alone," Berry said. "Dane loves those moments."
** Uni fullback Shaun Byrne made a one-act affair of the bottlemart bolt at half-time of the Hunter Wildfires' clash with Sydney University on Saturday. Byrne won his weight, 85kgs, in beer which equated to eight and half cartons. Crowd favourite and topweight was Cooks Hill Brown Snakes tighthead Michael Hawkins, who must have skipped breakfast before weighing in at 101.8kg. Hawkins, wearing club budgie smugglers, was the last one home but will, no doubt, be better for the run.
** Hamilton skipper Hamish McKie will line-up against Beaches on Saturday after escaping suspension. McKie was sent off against Maitland after miss-judging a leap to win a restart and clipping the legs of Blacks back-rower Sam Callow. The jury determined that the send off was sufficient punishment.
** Merewether old boys will be holding a World Cup Calcutta at the Newcastle Yacht Club on Friday, August 25. Tickets are $50 which includes finger food, some drinks and entertainment with proceeds going to charity, Jenny's Place. Contact Dennis Neader (0412 495 803) for more information.
** NSW Country will be take on City in junior age groups from under-14s to 18s at Marcellin Park on Sunday.
** Hunter rugby will celebrate first nation's round on Saturday with a number of clubs wearing indigenous jerseys.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.