Last, dazzling Wynonna took the stage with her big style, sparkly ensemble and legendary bright red mane. She called herself the Queen of Kentucky and told us she was not scared to take chances nor scared to go back to jail. She brought nine-year-old Emily up to sing No one else on earth with her and the audience swooned. "The great thing about country music is it's for real people in the real world," she told us. I couldn't agree more.