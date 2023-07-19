Tyson Frizell knocks back Hull KR, expected to re-sign with Knights

VETERAN forward Tyson Frizell appears certain to re-sign with the Newcastle Knights after reports from England that he has knocked back a chance to join Hull Kingston Rovers.
Rovers are coached by Willie Peters, who was formally an assistant to Adam O'Brien at the Knights, and were eager for 31-year-old Frizell to finish his career in Super League.
"I had a few conversations with Tyson and his management," Peters was quoted as saying in English media.
"He had a decision to make and he's obviously staying with Newcastle now. But we are showing where we are going as a club because from all reports it was between us and Newcastle.
"It shows we can attract big names. Tyson is staying in the NRL. He's settled and just bought a house but we were certainly in the picture and it was a tough decision for him to make."
Knights officials are not ready to confirm the off-contract Frizell has agreed to extend his tenure, but it is expected an announcement will be made in the not-too-distant future.
He would appear likely to re-sign for at least two more seasons.
Frizell might be the senior statesman of Newcastle's pack, but the 14-Test Kangaroo is playing as well as ever.
He featured in the NSW starting line-up in the first two games of this year's Origin series and, at club level, has continued the form that last year earned him the Danny Buderus Medal as Newcastle's player of the season.
Since joining the Knights at the start of the 2021 season, he has appeared in 55 of a possible 66 games - often playing through the pain barrier with injuries that would have sidelined most players.
Despite reportedly attracting interest from rival NRL clubs Canterbury and Wests Tigers, Frizell's recent decision to buy a house at Merewether Heights was an indication that his preference was always to stay in Newcastle.
Frizell will have a new back-row partner next season after Lachlan Fitzgibbon's recent decision to sign a three-year deal with Warrington Wolves in Super League.
The Knights have already signed highly rated English international Kai Pearce-Paul to a two-year deal, and they have also been linked to South Sydney's Jed Cartwight.
Two of their other off-contract back-rowers, Brodie Jones and Jack Johns, are facing uncertain futures.
Jones, a Cessnock junior, has played in 48 NRL games for Newcastle but only six this season.
Johns, son of Knights legend Matthew, has made 14 top-grade appearances for the club over the past three seasons, but none since the round-13 win against Manly on May 28.
