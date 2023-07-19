Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tyson Frizell knocks back Hull KR, expected to re-sign with Knights

RD
By Robert Dillon
July 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Frizell is expected to re-sign with the Knights. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Tyson Frizell is expected to re-sign with the Knights. Picture by Peter Lorimer

VETERAN forward Tyson Frizell appears certain to re-sign with the Newcastle Knights after reports from England that he has knocked back a chance to join Hull Kingston Rovers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.