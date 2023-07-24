A NATIONAL fraud squad is investigating allegations levelled against coalfields charity Kurri Kurri Community Services over its delivery and coordination of disability supports.
The allegations of wrong doing, which are denied, include that it made fraudulent claims for line items, such as transport, through people's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funds and potentially overcharging NDIS participants.
Correspondence between investigators from the National Disability Insurance Agency's Fraud and Scams Reporting Team and complainants includes requests for information from former employees, as well as for details of affected NDIS participants.
Police, who have also been investigating activities relating to Kurri Kurri Community Services (KKCS) have been asked to contribute.
KCCS board chairman and acting CEO Andrew Hughes said he was unaware of any ongoing investigation into the organisation.
"We have not been advised that any investigation is underway or been contacted regarding any fraud by NDIS," Mr Hughes said.
"If there were evidence of such behaviour, we would expect to be contacted. We are not aware of any fraud and would certainly appreciate being advised of any specific allegation of such so we can investigate and take action."
Mr Hughes said he had since emailed the NDIA fraud team "offering our transparency and assistance in any such investigation" in response to the Newcastle Herald's inquiry.
An NDIA spokesperson said the agency had zero tolerance for fraud against the scheme, participants and the NDIA, and that any amount of fraud was "unacceptable".
However, the agency is unable to comment on current or prospective investigation matters. Similarly, the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission said it was unable to comment on current or prospective investigation matters.
"The commission works closely with the national Disability Insurance Agency concerning issues of fraud and payment non-compliance," a spokesperson said in a statement.
As at the end of October last year, the organisation employed 217 full-time equivalent people, Mr Hughes said. Turnover for 2022 was more than $22.2 million.
General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
