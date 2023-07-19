Newcastle Herald Property: Church hits the market after venue operators go into liquidation

THE owner of the former church at 48 Watt Street has listed the property for sale just days after the venue's business operators were put into liquidation.
The Gothic church building is listed for sale with Newcastle-based Commercial Collective agents Adam Leacy and Isaac Reville through an expressions of interest campaign that closes on August 17 at 4pm.
Mr Leacy said the landmark inner-city building offered a potential walk-in, walk-out opportunity.
A waterfront property on one of Belmont's most sought-after addresses has hit the market with price expectations sitting above $3 million.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom multi-level home at 17 Walter Street includes a private jetty fitted with lighting, power and water - a feature that listing agent Louise Vico described as a rarity on the lake.
A house in Georgetown with a retro bathroom and kitchen has sold at auction after being held by the same family for 55 years.
The 1930s-era four-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 14 Bowker Street sold above its guide of $875,000 after it was snapped up at auction on Saturday.
AUCTION clearance rates have dropped, but increased buyer confidence had bidders lining up to register at auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie at the weekend.
There were 22 auctions scheduled in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie during the week ending July 16 that recorded a clearance rate of 58.8 per cent.
For more than 100 years, 'Hilton' has held a stately presence on the corner of Bar Beach Avenue and Watkins Road in The Junction.
The sprawling five-bedroom, four-bathroom Federation-style residence at 112 Bar Beach Avenue is for sale for the first time in almost a decade with PRD Presence listing agent Natalie Tonks who described the circa 1914 property as one of the suburb's iconic homes.
One of Newcastle East's most recognisable homes is set to go to auction after undergoing a major restoration that has transformed it from a dilapidated relic into a modern four-bedroom home.
The three-level property, positioned on a corner block at 2 Parnell Place, is listed with PRD Presence agent Chasse Ede and will soon hit the market.
Sixty-one years after Carrington's historic Everyone's Theatre hosted its final screening, a slice of the building could be yours.
One of the converted heritage-listed building's 10 apartments hit the market this week, listed with Shiels+Co Property selling agent Michael Edwards who described the property as "the best apartment in the complex".
Multi-generational households are on the rise.
As property prices continue to climb, kids live at home for longer and elder family members start to need a helping hand, sharing a home is becoming more commonplace.
One year after officially opening its doors, Newcastle's luxury QT Hotel is on the market.
The hotel, which is part of Newcastle's East End development, and the surrounding East End Retail precinct have been listed for sale by owner and developer Iris Capital.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
