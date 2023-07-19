Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Property: Church hits the market after venue operators go into liquidation

Updated July 21 2023 - 8:45am, first published July 19 2023 - 4:02pm
THE owner of the former church at 48 Watt Street has listed the property for sale just days after the venue's business operators were put into liquidation.

