NEW season, new mindset.
Anything Jesse Southwell achieved in a "very cool" past 12 months, will be out of mind as she embarks on her second NRLW campaign today.
A multi-sport athlete like older sister Hannah, Southwell stormed into the competition last year less than a month after winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal playing rugby sevens for Australia.
At 17, the rookie halfback starred on debut, scoring a solo try, before steering the Knights through every game to a maiden premiership.
She missed a place in Jillaroos squad for last year's World Cup, but made her Origin debut for NSW last month.
It's been some rise for the Cameron Park product, but Southwell is staying grounded despite all she's achieved.
"I've been given gifts in family and friends, and being able to play sport is a really big gift," the 18-year-old said ahead of Newcastle's season-opener against the Dragons.
"Seeing 'Han' [injured] in the past 12 months has been very difficult, and seeing how quickly things can be taken away from you, so being prepared for that - that's sport.
"Really making the most of the gifts that you have been given to play sport in the first place, and play at such a cool level, is something I definitely don't want to take for granted.
"I kind of just want to look ahead and get to playing some good, fun footy."
Heaped with praise last year as she lit up the women's game, Southwell was described as the "best pure footballer in Newcastle" by Knights legend Matthew Johns, who along with brother Andrew, was enthralled by her abilities.
She was named the league's rookie of the year, and also Newcastle's joint player of the year.
But the Kotara Bears, Wests Rosellas and Central Newcastle junior isn't content with her game.
"Not as much as I want to be," Southwell said, when asked how much she was learning ahead of her second season.
"I was learning a lot last year, just coming back to rugby league, I think there was heaps to learn.
"But it has been difficult in the pre-season being interrupted by Origin.
"That's definitely a big goal for me this year, is to learn more.
"There's always room for improvement, no matter how good you are, me especially - defensively and attack-wise, just learning more about the game and really [how to] play as a half.
"I think there is a lot of learning to be done and I can't wait to do that."
With a new halves partner in Caitlan Moran, Southwell also envisions plenty of collective improvement in the Knights as they aim to go back to back in an expanded 10-team league.
She said the trophy was Newcastle's to try and win again, not defend, in 2023.
"I think we left a lot out there, still, last year," she said. "I think we can always be better.
"Everyone is stepping up this year with an extra four teams, and I'm hoping we can be better also.
"There's definitely a lot to do and a long way to go, but I just don't think we can focus on defending a title."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
