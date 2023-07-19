The Northern Hawks and Wyong will both continue with their current Newcastle Rugby League coaches for 2024.
Each club confirmed appointments with the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday, meaning Brad Tighe and Mitch Williams stay put next season.
Former NRL player Tighe helped the Hawks earn promotion to first grade in 2023.
"Just on the back of what we tried to create this year and the obstacles we faced, made it harder for me not to do it [again]. I want to give it a red hot crack and hopefully set it up properly," Tighe said.
In-form hooker Williams has steered the ship at Wyong since the Roos returned to Newcastle RL in 2020.
"Mitch will be coaching here next year. He's done a terrific job and maintained his excellent personal form as well," Wyong's rugby league operations manager Stephen Marks said.
In terms of Saturday's fixtures, Northern meet the ladder-leading Pickers at Maitland Sportsground with Australian Schoolboys representative Logan Aoake poised to replace injured centre Kiah Cooper while Wyong hopes to welcome back Blake Andrews in a third-versus-fourth battle against the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
