A Central Coast family and police are appealing for information more than two weeks after a woman was found critically injured inside a unit at Ourimbah.
The woman was found in the Walmsley Road unit about 10.20am on Monday, 3 July, after Tuggerah Lakes officers responded to a concern for welfare report, police said on Wednesday.
The woman, known as Sara-Jane, was unresponsive with serious injuries. She was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established at the unit and Strike Force Weald has been investigating what happened to the 33-year-old woman.
Several items seized at the unit and are undergoing forensic examination, and on Wednesday, police and Sara-Jane's younger brother appealed for public help.
Tuggerah Lakes PD Commander, Superintendent Chad Gillies, said "due to the nature of the injuries, we have been treating this at the highest end since day one".
He said investigators were confident members of the public must know something about the incident.
"There was no forced entry to the unit, so one line of inquiry is that the victim knows the attacker or attackers," he said.
"It's important to note that the injuries to Sara-Jane are extremely serious, certainly life changing; however, encouragingly, there has been an improvement in her condition and detectives hope to speak with her soon so she can shed some light on what has occurred.
"In the interim, we need to identify those involved. Those that know something in relation to this matter are obliged to pass that information on or risk facing criminal sanctions for some serious criminal offences."
Sara-Jane's brother, Jake said "No family should have to go through this".
"Whoever did this to her is still out there. We are seeking your help to find this person - or people - who have tried to take my sister's life.
"We have a close-knit community in Ourimbah, and our family are hoping that the public may have heard or seen something from that night or morning."
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
