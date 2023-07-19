Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Police and family appeal after woman found critically injured in Wyong unit

By Newsroom
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Det Superintendent District Commander Chad Gillies. File picture by Simone De Peak
Det Superintendent District Commander Chad Gillies. File picture by Simone De Peak

A Central Coast family and police are appealing for information more than two weeks after a woman was found critically injured inside a unit at Ourimbah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.