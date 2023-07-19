Newcastle Herald
Sarah Baum's wildcard run ends in quarter-finals at J-Bay

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 19 2023 - 6:30pm
Newcastle-based surfer Sarah Baum. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle-based surfer Sarah Baum. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Sarah Baum's wildcard run came to an end in the J-Bay quarter-finals on Wednesday, unable to post back-to-back wins against five-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Carissa Moore.

