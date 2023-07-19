Sarah Baum's wildcard run came to an end in the J-Bay quarter-finals on Wednesday, unable to post back-to-back wins against five-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Carissa Moore.
Newcastle-based Baum, making her tour debut and surfing in native South Africa, couldn't keep up with number-one ranked Moore in cold and rainy conditions.
Baum (8.5), having got the better of Moore in the opening round, finished six points short of the Hawaiian (14.5).
The goofy-footer's best wave scored 5.33 and arrived with less than 15 minutes remaining in the heat.
She now returns to the second-tier Challenger Series, continuing a 2024 qualification quest at the US Open (July 29-August 6).
Tyler Wright and Lakey Peterson earlier progressed to semis in the women's draw.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
