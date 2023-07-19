HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman hopes to have a "massive piece of the puzzle" back for the battle against Gordon at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Breakaway Donny Freeman is expected to return from a syndemosis injury on the bench, provided he gets through training on Thursday night.
Initially, it was feared Freeman would be out for the remainder of the season after he damaged his right ankle in a 31-10 win over Easts on June 6.
"All being well, he will get 20 minutes off the bench," Coleman said. "He started running two weeks ago and trained fully with the team on Tuesday night."
Freeman, 22, is one of the premier openside breakaways in the Shute Shield.
The former Australian Schoolboys was third in the Catchpole Medal player of the year award in 2022 and, if anything, had been in better form this season.
"There is no doubt that we have missed him," Coleman said. "He is a massive piece in the puzzle. He brings a lot of energy. He brings a lot of the one per centers. Opposition teams have targeted the breakdown in recent weeks. Morgan Inness is good player in his own right, but but he is not a genuine on-ball seven."
Coleman is considering changes to the starting side after they faded in the second half to go down 36-21 to Sydney University.
"The way we have been finishing games, I want to have a strong bench," he said. "I'm looking at mixing that all up."
Strike centre Alex Pohla remains sidelined with a thumb issue.
The match is the last home game for the season and is the club's heritage round.
"We wanted to turn No.2 into a fortress and have won six of eight heading into Saturday," Coleman said. "It's heritage round and there will be performers and food stalls after first grade. We are also hoping to get as many Wildfires alumni to the game as possible."
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngaruhe Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea (c), 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Morgan Innes, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Alex pohla, 14 Tom Watson, 15 Nate De Thierry
