Maitland City Council have released a statement in relation to the cause of the Maitland Park Bowling Club early on Sunday, July 16.
The shell of the building remained intact but a large section of the top floor roof had collapsed after the fire tore through the two-storey building.
Council said they were aware of the community interest and speculation on the cause of the fire and said the matter was currently under investigation,
"What we can say is that the site has been handed to Council's insurer and assessments are underway," a council spokesperson said.
"Once outcomes are known a decision will be made on the future of the building. Works are continuing on site to ensure public safety and prevent access," they said.
More information will be provided once investigations and assessments are completed.
