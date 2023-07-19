PHIL Bradford would rise before the sun, work an eight-hour shift in a factory, then jump in a car alongside Tiueti Asi, Andrew Tuala and Purnell Filipo for the journey to Sydney to train with West Harbour.
After training they'd pile back in the car and drive home.
Next day. Repeat.
"I was burning the candle at both ends," Bradford said. "Factory work allowed us to get to training. Physically and mentally it was draining. You'd get home after a long day and be back at it the next morning."
For two seasons - 2017 and 2018 - Bradford made the commute to Sydney in pursuit of a dream.
He played bits and pieces of first grade, but the routine wasn't sustainable.
On Saturday, Bradford will play his 50th game for the Hunter Wildfires against Gordon at No.2 Sportsground..
And he couldn't be happier.
"In terms of the level of training and experience I gained at West Harbour, it is equal or even better here at home," said Bradford, who is a disability support worker. "And it saves me money in petrol."
Bradford and tighthead Nick Dobson are the first players since the reincarnation of the club to reach the 50-game milestone.
"Phil is a stand out hooker in the Shute Shield and exactly what we want to build the foundations of the club on," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "He spent two years travelling to Sydney. It wrecks them, they can't do it.
"We want to create a pathway for the next generation and he is all about that. If we can keep six of our top 10 kids here each year instead of going to Sydney, we will have a red hot side in a couple of years. We are five years away from seeing how good a nursery Newcastle can be."
Bradford, 26, is on the comeback trail from a calf injury, which kept the power-packed hooker out for six weeks.
He played 30 minutes in the 36-21 loss to Sydney University.
"The calf is 100 per cent recovered, it is a matter of getting match fitness," Bradford said. "I was frustrated sitting on the sideline but Bubba (Coleman) told me to look at the big picture. Me and Donny [Freeman] will be fresh and can have a big impact in the back end of the season."
Dobson has also been troubled by a calf niggle.
From Canberra, he moved to Newcastle to play for Merewether in 2020 but the Hunter Rugby season was canned due to COVID-19.
"Dobbo wanted to test himself and has been one of the best tighthead props in the competition for the past couple of years," Coleman said. "He is 36 and has been playing the game for a long time. His set piece is Super Rugby standard. Around the park, he is very good. He knows his role and what he has to do."
The scrum will again be crucial as the Wildfires aim to bounce back from consecutive losses to Southern Districts (26-19) and Sydney University.
They sit in fourth spot on 49 points, five clear of seventh placed Two Blues with three rounds remaining. Gordon are sixth on 46 points.
"The sooner we can wrap up a play-off spot the better and easier it is for us to start preparing for finals," Bradford said. "The way the comp is, no-one is safe. We back ourselves to show up and get on a roll."
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngaruhe Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea (c), 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Morgan Innes, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Chris Watkins, 15 Nate De Thierry
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
