Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Homecoming light fire as Phil Bradford reaches 50-game milestone

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 21 2023 - 6:53pm, first published July 19 2023 - 7:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford hits the ball up against West Harbour. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford hits the ball up against West Harbour. Picture by Stewart Hazell

PHIL Bradford would rise before the sun, work an eight-hour shift in a factory, then jump in a car alongside Tiueti Asi, Andrew Tuala and Purnell Filipo for the journey to Sydney to train with West Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.