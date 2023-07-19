Police hold "serious concerns" for a 57-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Port Stephens.
Shoal Bay's Madeline Woods was last seen leaving a business on Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay and walking towards Shoal Bay about 6.30pm July 19.
"We know that around 6.30pm Madeline was near a beach. Since that time, Madeline has been un-contactable," police said.
"We hold serious concerns for Madeline due to the low over-night temperatures and inadequate clothing for her to stay warm."
Police are asking the public to be on the look-out for her.
Madeline is described as being 160-165cm, 50-55kg, thin build, Caucasian appearance, fair complexion with blonde hair and brown eyes.
If you see Madeline, please call Nelson Bay police on 4927 7220 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
