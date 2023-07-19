Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

Shoal Bay's Madeline missing, last heard from while walking at Fingal Bay

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 20 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline was last seen at Fingal Bay on July 19. Picture supplied
Madeline was last seen at Fingal Bay on July 19. Picture supplied

Police hold "serious concerns" for a 57-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.