Updated

Shoal Bay's Madeline Woods was located in bush land via PolAir

Sage Swinton
Alanna Tomazin
By Sage Swinton, and Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Madeline was last seen at Fingal Bay on July 19. Picture supplied
Madeline was last seen at Fingal Bay on July 19. Picture supplied

57 year-old Shoal Bay woman Madeline Woods has been found.

