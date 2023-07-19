THE Rail, Tram and Bus Union says the QUBE company has "locked out" a section of its workforce from midnight last night.
The move impacts 180 train drivers on QUBE's services in Newcastle, Sydney. Wollongong, Bathurst, Port Kembla, Junee, Dubbo - which transport large amounts of freight, including steel and grain across the state.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) NSW Locomotive Division Secretary, Farren Campbell, said the company's "disgraceful move follows workers' plans to take part in a small, partial work bans as part of current protected industrial action".
QUBE workers have been attempting to negotiate their enterprise agreement for more than 12 months.
"This is a callous and outrageous attack on QUBE's workforce which will also have a big impact on the businesses that move freight using QUBE's rail network," Mr Campbell said.
"QUBE's train drivers are willing to work and had every intention of turning up to work tonight, but the company is refusing to let them in unless it's on QUBE's terms."
Newcastle Herald has reached out to QUBE for comment.
