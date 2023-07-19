Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Man extradited from Victoria and charged with murder of Laguna's John Simpson

Updated July 20 2023 - 9:06am, first published 7:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been extradited from Victoria and charged with the murder of Laguna man John Simpson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.