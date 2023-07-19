A man has been extradited from Victoria and charged with the murder of Laguna man John Simpson.
Homicide Squad detectives escorted a 34-year-old man on a flight from Melbourne to Sydney on July 19 and took him to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with murder and possessing an authorised firearm.
Police will allege the 34-year-old man fatally shot John Simpson before burying him on a property in Laguna - about 40 kilometres southwest of Cessnock.
John Simpson, 42, was reported missing in April 2023 after he was last seen on Great North Road in Laguna.
Police conducted a search of a nearby property where they found the 42-year-old man's body. Initial inquiries suggest he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Police established Strike Force Blakely and on July 18, strike force detectives conducted another search of the property where they allegedly found three firearms, which were seized for forensic examination.
Detectives then were granted an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old man in Victoria.
With assistance from the Victoria Police Fugitive Squad, the man was arrested in Carlton, Melbourne.
Homicide detectives were granted the man's extradition to NSW in Melbourne's Magistrate Court.
The man was refused bail to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on July 20.
Strike Force Blakely investigations continue.
