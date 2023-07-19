CHANGES for first-home buyers that came into effect earlier this month are creating a "frenzy" in the marketplace in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Since July 1 first-home buyers in NSW are not subject to pay hefty stamp duty fees on property under $800,000.
The NSW Government lifted the stamp duty concession cap from $650,000 to $800,000 to assist first-home buyers getting into the market.
Homes valued over $800,000 and less than $1 million may qualify for a concessional stamp duty rate.
The changes led to the scrapping of the First Home Buyers Choice, which allowed vendees to opt between paying stamp duty or an annual property tax on homes up to $1.5 million.
Wilton Lemke Stewart listing agent Tom Lemke has observed a noticeable increase in first-home buyers coming into the Newcastle market since the changes were introduced.
A recent open house inspection of a fully renovated three-bedroom property in Mayfield listed with a guide of $750,000 to $800,000 attracted 33 groups, including many first-home buyers.
The agent received five offers on the home and it sold for $822,000.
"We are definitely seeing more first-home buyers in the market," Mr Lemke said.
"Interest up around that $900,000 mark has been crazy since the new first home buyers scheme came into effect.
"That $850,000 to $900,000 price point is where all the buyers are at the moment."
Mr Lemke said that demand from first-home buyers wanting to take advantage of the new stamp duty threshold had also led homes to be snapped up quickly.
A circa 1910 renovated double brick home at 4 Rawson Street, also in Mayfield, listed with a guide of $800,000 to $850,000 recently sold to a first-home buyer.
The agent said the property attracted more than 40 groups to its open-house inspection.
"I had two properties that were basically just one week on the market and they're gone, so it's been a bit of a frenzy," he said.
"I had 43 groups through that one at Rawson Street and it ended up going for $875,000 to a first-home buyer."
The value of first home buyer finance rose 5.5 per cent through May, following a slight easing in April according to CoreLogic data.
First-home buyer finance accounted for 25.4 per cent of owner-occupier finance in the month, which was above the decade average of 23.8 per cent.
Day By Day Property Solutions listing agent Theresa Day said suburbs such as Fletcher, where homes hold a median value of $697,000, are drawing increased interest from first-home buyers.
"We had a couple of first-home buyers that were waiting it out to find out what the changes were around stamp duty changes and they were holding back in making a decision," Ms Day said.
"Buyers seem to have reset where their expectations are at in terms of budget.
"We are seeing those first-home buyers in that $700,000 to $800,000 range a lot more than what we had seen 12 months ago."
Troy McLennan from Ray White Eastlakes said first-home buyer numbers are also up at auctions across Lake Macquarie.
A first-home buyer couple recently purchased a four-bedroom home in Valentine at auction for $810,000 which fell just over the stamp duty-free threshold.
"We have seen an increase in first-home buyers participating at auction," Mr McLennan said.
"That couple had seen the property once before but didn't have any intention of buying it.
"They came up to the auction just to watch it and ended up buying it."
