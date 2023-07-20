When birthing experience creates more damage than joy

Having a baby should be, and is generally, a wonderful time in a woman's life. The reality is that it can be traumatic too.
In Australia, one in three women experience maternal birth trauma - physical injuries, psychological trauma or both - either during or because of childbirth. The impacts can be long-lasting and may extend to partners, loved ones and even others involved in the birthing process. The Australasian Birth Trauma Association (ABTA) estimates 110,000 families are impacted by birth trauma every year.
This week is Birth Trauma Awareness Week. The theme this year is post-traumatic stress disorder from the childbirth experience that can be undiagnosed or mis-diagnosed.
Despite being an established medical lawyer at the time, I went into childbirth without a true understanding of what might happen. I wasn't alerted to the risks, despite having risk factors for a higher chance of birth complications. The birth was traumatic, and still has an impact today.
Trauma from the birthing process is often unexpected and, therefore, confronting. That is because society associates birthing to always be a happy event.
The advice and care a woman receives is one factor that influences their birthing experience and their risk of birth trauma.
I spoke to the founder and CEO of ABTA, Amy Dawes, for my law firm's podcast on this topic. Amy pointed out that women experience a cascade of vulnerabilities. They can experience health issues during pregnancy and then a traumatic birth itself. Women often report feeling like a spectator in their own birthing experience.
Unhelpfully, people say to those women "at least you have a healthy baby". This extends to some clinicians and other health professionals. Such comments make it more difficult to access support. Yet research shows that the sooner people seek support for trauma the better the outcome will be.
Interestingly, birth as a possible traumatic event was only recognised medically in 2014. The medical community and the rest of society needs to continue to change its attitudes and language surrounding birth. It is good to see NSW Health has changed its official policy and guidelines moving from "towards normal birth" to one of "connecting listening and responding".
From the many medical negligence cases we run for women in this area, it is clear many women get little information on maternal birth trauma and how to manage its impacts.
Last month the NSW Parliament established a select committee into birth trauma. It is encouraging to see a spotlight being shone on an issue that affects many women and families. ABTA is pushing for a national enquiry.
While the conversations can be difficult, it is important that women and their families share their stories with these government processes so that our lawmakers properly understand the issues and impacts on people. The committee is seeking public submissions.
I encourage expecting parents to speak to friends, family and their health care providers. Ask questions and make your wishes known. We need to encourage people to speak up about their trauma if they want to. Not to scare others but to help people prepare for the fact that every birthing option comes with its list of possible risks and benefits.
Knowledge is power. If we don't empower women and their partners with knowledge around birth, especially first time parents, we're setting them up for failure when complications arise.
If you're thinking back to the unspoken trauma of your own birth experience, there is support if you now want to speak up. ABTA has fantastic resources to empower women who've experienced birth trauma and to provide guidance on seeking help. Your GP can be another trusted starting point to help your healing and to treat ongoing symptoms or injuries from birth trauma.
My experience has motivated me to help the women who've been let down by the health system during their birthing experience by using complaints mechanisms and medical negligence claims.
The point needs to be made though that if we empower and support women better before birth, we can lessen the number of women who need support and help, including legal help, because of birth trauma.
If this article raises concerns or emotions for you, help is available. Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or The Australasian Birth Trauma Association at birthtrauma.org.au
