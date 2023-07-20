Gosford edge out Maitland to tighten grip on second spot in HCPHL

Gosford tightened their grip on Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League's second spot after edging out Maitland 2-1 in a catch-up game on Wednesday night.
The Magpies came from behind to beat the third-placed Rams at Maitland Park, giving themselves a six-point buffer on the competition ladder with five rounds remaining in the regular season.
Gosford now move to 20 points while Maitland stay put on 14, alongside Wests.
The Magpies conceded first thanks to Lachlan Harry but replied with two goals via Kael Webster and Lain Carr in the third quarter.
Gosford coach Dan Kent described it as a "tough game".
Rams mentor Simon Orchard was left to lament multiple missed chances, including a penalty stroke.
"Lost our way a bit and pretty undisciplined after half-time," Orchard said.
"Hit the woodwork four times. Had a stroke late to equalise and hit the post.
"Let ourselves down in key moments, but were the better team for big chunks of the game."
Souths (12) sit just outside the top four, Tigers (1) are last and runaway leaders Norths (29) have all-but sealed a minor premiership.
There are no matches scheduled this weekend with Newcastle International Hockey Centre hosting NSW masters carnivals.
LADDER: Norths 29; Gosford 20; Maitland, Wests 14; Souths 12; Tigers 1.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
