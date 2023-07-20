Newcastle Herald
Power's hat-trick not enough for Australia at World Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 20 2023 - 11:00am
Australian co-captain Nathan Power. Picture by Josh Callinan
Newcastle water polo representative Nathan Power has continued his goal-scoring spree at the World Championships, but Australia's co-captain couldn't prevent back-to-back losses.

