Power's hat-trick not enough for Australia at World Championships

Newcastle water polo representative Nathan Power has continued his goal-scoring spree at the World Championships, but Australia's co-captain couldn't prevent back-to-back losses.
Power netted a hat-trick against the USA in Japan on Wednesday night, but the Sharks eventually went down 16-8.
The Hunter Hurricanes junior and Tokyo Olympian now has seven goals from the opening two games in Fukuoka, having bagged four against Greece (13-9) on Monday.
Australia were in front 4-3 after the first quarter. Scores were level at 6-all during the main break. USA dominated the second half.
"The USA are a team that traditionally we've always loved matching up against," national coach Tim Hamill told Water Polo Australia media.
"It would be really easy for us as a group to look at external reasons why we lost the game or a few other things that didn't go our way, but as a group we've discussed that we need to keep getting our own backyard in order and we're not quite there yet.
"We still had an opportunity to win the game, but we weren't able to execute.
"I really can't fault the effort of the players, but we needed to be better in the back end of the game."
The Sharks now face Kazakhstan on Friday to round out the group stage.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
