THE masterly manner in which Penrith coach Ivan Cleary navigated the State of Origin period with his team has put the Panthers in the box seat to win a third straight NRL premiership.
The club competition, as we all know only too well, is not its normal self during that period from round 13, the round immediately before Origin I, to round 20, the round immediately after Origin III.
Teams are either missing players because they're unavailable due to Origin duty, or players are backing up in a hurry after Origin, or can't back up because of injury, or in some individual cases are rested at some stage to try to give them some respite from the heavy schedule.
Fans on one hand love Origin, but on the other hand resent the effect it has on the club competition by inevitably reducing it as a spectacle.
But what really gets them riled is if it has a negative effect on their team, by making them close enough to non-competitive in some games due to the absence of star players against comparatively unaffected opposition.
Which brings me back to Penrith and why it must be great to be a Panthers fan.
The Panthers played six games and had two byes during the Origin period. They won five games and lost one, which was the equal-best record with four other clubs in those eight rounds.
I can hear some of you argue: "Well, it is Penrith, they've got a stack of good players, they should be able to do well even during the busy Origin period."
But have a look at what Penrith actually did and appreciate a system that is so strong Cleary was prepared to trust it enough to send his team out to play without all of its Origin stars when he had the choice in multiple games and not have it cost the club a single competition point.
It didn't start that way. The Panthers had a bye before Origin I and then in the round after the representative game their Origin players backed up in a home game against St George Illawarra.
Penrith won, 26-18, but lost their No.1 player and NSW halfback Nathan Cleary to a torn hamstring in the first half.
It might've just been one of those injuries that could happen at any time in any game, or even at training. Or the load the rep players find themselves under, particularly when backing up only a few days after a high-speed, high-intensity Origin game, could've been a significant factor.
Whatever the case, it clearly had an effect on the coach's thinking.
Cleary may well have been planning to rest his rep players at some stage of the Origin period anyway, but what happened against the Dragons was enough for him.
The Panthers played what you might call a "regulation" game in round 15 - one that is neither immediately after or immediately before an Origin game - and beat Sydney Roosters 30-6 away.
Jack Cogger is not Nathan Cleary, but he still fitted in neatly enough at halfback. Again, it's the system.
In a situation like that, a player is not expected to go out there and try to play at a level beyond what he regularly does and/or is reasonably capable of doing. He's expected to play to a level he's comfortable playing at as part of a well-oiled machine.
Penrith's one loss during the period came in round 16, before Origin II and with Origin players unavailable to both sides. North Queensland beat them 27-23 in Townsville.
That result might've convinced some coaches to play at least some, if not all, of their Origin players in round 17, straight after the representative game, but not Cleary. He clearly had a line of thinking designed for the greater good that he wasn't going to deviate from.
Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai and Brian To'o were all rested, on top of halfback Cleary still being out injured, and the Panthers won 20-12 at home against Newcastle.
Then the rep players came back in for another of those "regulation" games in round 18, which the Panthers won 34-16 away over Melbourne. No Nathan Cleary that night either.
That was followed by another bye in round 19 and the resting of the Origin players again in round 20 last weekend, when the Panthers beat the Dolphins 24-14 on the road.
There were nervous times when the Dolphins grabbed the lead in the second half, but, again, the Panthers trusted their processes, worked their way back into control and went on to win.
The other four teams which, like Penrith, finished with a win-loss record of 5-1 during the Origin period were Brisbane, Canberra, Parramatta and North Queensland. The Warriors had a 5-2 record.
All very well done, but no team did it at the level of risk you might say Penrith took. But Cleary wouldn't call it a risk, and rightfully so. He'd call it all part of the plan.
There were eight club rounds and three Origin games during that period. Due to the two byes and coach Cleary resting them for two games, on top of unavailability before one Origin game, none of Penrith's representative stars played more than six games in that time.
Nathan Cleary played just the one Origin game and 16 minutes of a club game before going off injured. He was able to have a freshen-up while rehabbing his injury and the Panthers remained on top of the table.
The Panthers have successfully weaved their way through a minefield. The extra toll on their minds and bodies that they have avoided will do them enormous good heading into the business end of the season.
