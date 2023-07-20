Newcastle Herald
Greg Prichard: Panthers looking good for title three-peat

RD
By Robert Dillon
July 20 2023 - 8:30pm
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and his son Nathan have their sights set on a hat-trick of NRL premierships. Picture Getty Images
THE masterly manner in which Penrith coach Ivan Cleary navigated the State of Origin period with his team has put the Panthers in the box seat to win a third straight NRL premiership.

