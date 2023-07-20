He may have only been in the job for nine days but Newcastle Grammar School's new Head of School says he is ready to watch and learn.
Matt Macoustra was appointed to the role following the resignation of previous Head of School, Erica Thomas, last year.
"It has been a really exciting change. The opportunity presented itself at the right time," Mr Macoustra said.
"I never thought I would have a job with an ocean view," Mr Macoustra said. "[Newcastle] is a really lovely community and such a well-kept secret.
"This is a really high-functioning, capable school that is doing really great things," he said. "This is not one of those institutions that is in need of a make-over," he said.
Beginning as a science, geography and PDHPE teacher, Mr Macoustra spent 27 years at Sydney's Barker College. He finished his time there as deputy head of school.
"Across that time, I made life-long, meaningful relationships," he said. "If I say it was difficult [to leave], I don't mean I was torn between it, but it was challenging."
Mr Macoustra worked with Ms Thomas at Barker College in his early teaching years and said he felt some connection to Newcastle Grammar while she was principal.
He said the school had a "fantastic strategic plan" which he was keen to be part of integrating across both campuses.
"My biggest thing is to get to know people in this community - to really get to know them," he said.
Mr Macoustra said all schools had "so much in common" but it was "that 20 per cent" that gave each school its character.
"I've got to learn those things," he said. "Schools are, at their very core human organisms"
Mr Macoustra said human connection was an "important factor" at Newcastle Grammar and he wanted to see every person who entered the gates leaving as "a better person."
"Every person that comes on campus is a learner. You can have 'Head of School as your [title], but you're a teacher at heart," he said. "It is about people. It is about connecting with people," he said.
Working with current Year 12 students is high on his list of priorities - a task which will unlock key knowledge about the school.
"This is an important them for them, of course, and they are the keepers of so much institutional knowledge," he said.
He praised the skills and character of the school's teachers, who he was excited to work amongst.
Mr Macoustra will be formally commissioned in a Newcastle Grammar School service on Friday.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
