Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Good News

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from Newcastle, Lake Macquarie recognised for Black Summer efforts

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carrington captain Michael Woloschyn, deputy captain Greg Gilbert, Constandinos Diplarou, Kerrin O'Malley, Morgan Laudine, Elliot Russell. Picture supplied
Carrington captain Michael Woloschyn, deputy captain Greg Gilbert, Constandinos Diplarou, Kerrin O'Malley, Morgan Laudine, Elliot Russell. Picture supplied

THEY worked for more than 20 hours at a time, put themselves in danger trying to help others, and spent time away from their families, but firefighters battling the Black Summer bushfires just couldn't walk away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.