SAVVY property developer Jennifer Hawkins and her husband Jake Wall are still a long way off from completing one of their latest projects - a $30 million mega-mansion.
An update on the progress of works posted on the Instagram page of Jake Wall's building company J Group Projects' this week showed the extreme lengths taken to construct their mammoth three-level build at Whale Beach, near Sydney.
The videos showed diggers and earthmovers being craned off the site, which spans 3300 square metres of prime oceanfront property.
Preparation of the enormous site remains a work in progress.
J Group Projects, who constructed the couple's previous two homes, are the builders of the sprawling estate known as Rocca Bella.
It is the largest oceanfront estate on Sydney's Northern Beaches.
The project has been a long time coming.
In 2020 the couple paid $6.95 million for the Whale Beach property which was once owned by legendary opera singer, Dame Joan Sutherland.
The original 1950s home has been demolished to make way for a multi-level mansion that will include a half-sized basketball court, an infinity pool and a four-car garage.
There is also a fire pit that cantilevers out over the clifftop with an adjoining plunge spa.
The home will have an internal lift connecting all three floors, as well as five bedrooms, multiple living spaces and a large kitchen.
Site preparation began in mid-2021.
The cashed-up pair have reportedly sold the high-end property to an undisclosed buyer for the eye-watering sum of around $30 million.
The Newcastle-raised couple have proved to be savvy in the property market as developers and investors.
Together, they have come a long way since meeting 20 years ago at Fanny's nightclub when she was a cheerleader for the Newcastle Knights.
In 2020, Hawkins and Wall fetched the highest-ever sale price on the northern beaches at the time after they sold their Newport mansion, dubbed Casa Paloma, for $24.5 million.
It was purchased by Atlassian co-founder and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.
The property sat on a double block of 3360 square metres with a private beach on Prince Alfred Parade.
It reportedly cost $6 million for the land and the construction.
The couple spent three years building the luxury four-level compound that was designed by architect Koichi Takada.
He also created their five-bedroom home at 18 Molong Street, North Curl Curl which was sold for $7.2 million in 2021.
The seven-bedroom, English manor-style Terrigal property, which overlooks Avoca Lake, sold off-market as one of the suburb's biggest-ever transactions.
Hawkins' property portfolio has included two investment properties in Merewether, both of which have since been sold.
A three-bedroom Macquarie Street home Hawkins bought for $620,000 in 2007 sold for $731,000 in 2015.
She sold a three-bedroom Selwyn Street home for $782,355 in 2017, having secured the property for $469,000 in 2006.
Hawkins, former Miss Universe 2004, and Jake married in 2013 and share daughter Frankie, and son Hendrix.
