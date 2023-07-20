Macs Tomado carrying beloved Mantle colours in Cash Dasher Final

Gateshead trainer-driver Ben Mantle's only interest in harness racing these days is ensuring the colours of his grandparents, Jack and Pat Mantle, live on.
And he hopes Macs Tomado can carry those colours to victory in the Cash Dasher Sprint Final on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway. A heat winner on July 10, Macs Tomado has the outside gate in eight for the $14,892 race over the flying lap course of 1100m.
Mantle bought Macs Tomado, now a seven-year-old, from New Zealand early last year and he was won four times since, all at Newcastle.
"When my grandmother [Pat] passed away, we didn't have any horses racing at the time and my father wanted to get a horse for my grandfather to watch race," Mantle said.
"There's been a few issues with him and he's not a horse I'm overly keen on because we only ever breed our own really, but he's won four now so he's not too bad."
Mantle followed his grandfather, Jack, a former trainer, into the sport but now has only Macs Tomado in work.
"I only participate in harness racing because of [Pat and Jack], it's not an interest of mine and I could take it or leave it very easily," he said.
"Their life was everything around harness racing and I just do it so their colours live on."
As for the Dash Casher final, Mantle expected the Mark Callaghan-trained Ghostly Courage, the fastest qualifier, to be hard to beat.
"I got him going pretty good and he won two in a row [in February], then he almost fell in a race with broken gear, and that set him back," he said of Macs Tomado.
"I had to sort a few things with him and it took me a while to get him back to where he was when he won, but I still don't think he's 100 per cent right.
"He went OK last week, not as good as some of the others, but we're going to have a go.
"It suits him a lot because he's a miler at the most. He pulled up fine and has done everything he's needed to in between. Hopefully he's fresh enough, but I think there's a lot speedier horses in the race than him. He's a bit of a one-pacer."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
