Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes July 21 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CONGRATULATIONS and thank you Renee Valentine on the article on past women soccer players ("They paid to play and they paved the way", Newcastle Herald 20/7).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.