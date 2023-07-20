CONGRATULATIONS and thank you Renee Valentine on the article on past women soccer players ("They paid to play and they paved the way", Newcastle Herald 20/7).
Your coverage in the Herald of all women's sport is excellent and this particular well-researched, well-written article set the scene for the start of the World Cup.
Good luck Matildas.
I THINK it would be remiss of the new premier not to make a mark by stepping in to save the Commonwealth Games and regionalise it to Newcastle.
The area has obvious advantages, with beautiful beaches and the biggest lake in the southern hemisphere.
The area is long overdue for an infrastructure makeover, and has Sydney close by to fill in any gaps with sporting facilities.
I'm sure we have the construction infrastructure to get a project delivered of this significance.
There's no time to waste; hopefully our local MPs can get the premier's attention to refresh Newcastle.
The Victorian premier's decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games will create much criticism and anguish.
Unfortunately such cost increases are now the norm and state governments and councils are burdened with higher maintenance costs from weather events, as well as costs for new infrastructure which has been lagging demand for decades.
Infrastructure Australia's report from 2022 found that risks to project delivery had increased and costs had risen by 6.7 per cent a year with material costs increasing by 24 per cent in the same period.
A large part of the problem is increased demand and declining resources, which will worsen as climate change accelerates.
However, the failure of governments to build infrastructure before housing development has required retrofitting essential facilities like schools and hospitals.
This costs far more, and alternatively they are never built. It's a situation that is bound to get worse whilever we have governments willing to put their Big Australia dreams ahead of public needs.
YESTERDAY I got a communication from a Labor pollie asking me to support a bill for low-cost housing that's before Parliament.
They also want me to support the 'yes' vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum due later in the year.
I will not be supporting either.
I believe the cost for both items is way too high, and both are unknowns. I agree totally with Terry Amm ("Pensions were a promise", Letters, 20/7), when he says the government lied to us about a promised pension that wasn't delivered.
No wonder they increased the pension age to 70; someone has to work to pay the way for all those who want everything for free.
I WELCOME Michael Parris' article ("Hunter Park strategy under review; Labor marks 100 days in government", Newcastle Herald 3/7) for calling out some key strategic priorities for Newcastle and the Hunter including much-needed housing, infrastructure and services as we move towards a population of a million.
With five local Labor MPs holding ministries, it's fair to expect results here.
The article lists a few things the new government has done and every bit of positive delivery is welcome. However, the first 100 days are in my opinion also a story of abandoned election promises and questionable priorities.
I have a few examples.
The new government is preparing to sell public land to developers (having promised no privatisation).
They found $16m for cage fighting in Sydney but slashed funding for the popular active kids vouchers to a fraction when they promised they'd roll them over.
This is hitting hundreds of thousands of hard-working families already struggling with the cost of living.
In addition, they haven't found the promised savings to offset their wage increases, creating a budget hole of $618 million in 2023/2024 alone.
They've also shelved their 'secret rent bidding ban' proposal which would have created a rental auction market and driven rents up, while the cashless gaming trial - promised for July 1 - is delayed.
It's early days of course but it's part of the truth that after 100 days the Labor government's election platform is starting to show some cracks.
I TOOK Karel Grezl's advice ("Acceptance of turbines has come quietly", Letters, 18/8), and Googled how far to the horizon.
When standing on the beach the horizon is about five kilometres away. This increases a bit the higher you get above sea level.
Given the Hunter offshore wind zone is 20-35 km offshore, further than the original 10km proposed ('Offshore winds of change', Herald 12/7), I expect Karel will be able to sit on the beach at Nobbys and the only thing to spoil their view will be the enormous piles of coal on the horizon at Kooragang and the enormous ships transporting it.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
I COMPLETELY agree with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in not going through with hosting the Commonwealth Games. So now the $7 billion can be spent on something Victoria, and Australia, really need, like half a submarine from America.
DICTATOR Dan isn't going ahead with the Commonwealth Games; maybe he needs Melbourne's hotel rooms empty for his next detention camp. Beware the coughing, police are watching.
IN response to Richard Ryan ("Shadow of racism ever present", Letters, 17/7), I don't think Aboriginal people need a Voice in Parliament; they need an ear. People calling others racist for wanting to vote 'no' are only causing more division. Time to forgive and move on out.
IF the Voice shuts up for a while, it may gain some popularity.
WHERE would inflation be under a Liberal government? No difference, or possibly worse without the generous support packages, not to mention the Liberals' policy of keeping wages low.
GREAT result, Jets. You should have won anyway, but the penalty shoot out was retribution. Nice to see Archie Goodwin performing well.
CRIKEY, Steve Barnett ("The nation's top 10 jobs", Letters, 19/7), I actually concur. Get the dead wood out (pollies and the big four banks). PS: I don't use that one either.
