Newcastle's The Station is the place to be on Sunday if you like a bit of French flair. I mean, who doesn't?
The annual Bastille Market this year features more than 50 stallholders. One of them is Newcastle's own Choux Patisserie, owned and run by pastry chef extraordinaire Nic Poelaert and his wife Tara.
"We will actually have two stalls at the Bastille event," Nic told Food & Wine. "We started doing rustic French bakery items at different markets over the past year.
"We bought and own a lot of equipment and these new toys give me more time in the kitchen to experiment and expand our range - we only do bakery items for markets, not for the shop - which helps me a lot because finding staff was very difficult after Covid.
"I have a depositor machine, imported from Italy, that can pipe up 1500 choux pastry eclair shells in an hour and 2000 macaron shells in an hour. It can pipe cookies, biscuits and whatever a mind can create.
"Our Salva oven is imported from Italy and has great parameters and programs.
"I also have a massive Thermomix kind of machine that cooks 30 litres of custard per batch. It can pasteurise ice-cream and gelato mixes, makes mascarpone and other cheeses, tempered chocolate, cooks jams, mixes cake mixes and so on."
Choux Patisserie has been busy in recent months, which is positive news seeing as though the pandemic forced the business to close (temporarily) in 2020.
"We just did the big four-day Bastille event in Sydney at The Rocks, 10am to 11pm each day, and we sold over 5000 eclairs plus profiteroles, macarons and French beignets. It was insane," Nic said.
"My kitchen assistant Annette and I made the stock over three days, Annette made more stock on Friday with one helper, and we made more stock overnight in the kitchen on Saturday and Sunday and drove back to Sydney again with our refrigerated van.
"Our custom-built refrigerated trailer has been one of our greatest brainstorms."
What else can you expect from Sunday's market? As well as fashion, jewellery, market stalls and music, there will be crepes, croque-monsieur, beef bourguignon, snails, baguettes, raclette, rillettes, tapenades, nougat, a French supermarket, smoked garlic and spices, and more.
It's all happening 9am to 3pm on the corner of Scott and Watt streets in Newcastle.
The FIFA Women's World Cup comes to the Hunter Valley on August 5. Well, kind of.
A "US World Cup delegation" is visiting Ben Ean Winery & Vineyard at Pokolbin that day and enjoying a Penfolds Grange tasting. Lucky them!
"I don't really know much about the group that's coming, 30 Americans, I'm assuming it's some of the organising committee and sponsors from the American team," Kev from the cellar door told me.
"They will be doing a Penfolds tasting - seven wines, finishing on a Grange. It will be held in the historic courtyard and will last about one hour, then they'll go in for a long table lunch hosted by one of our winemakers. We don't do groups of this size very often for a Penfolds tasting, so the set-up will be pretty impressive."
Ben Ean is the only cellar door in the Hunter Valley (and this state) to offer this unique experience. The Grange is poured through a Coravin dispenser, which keeps the wine fresh, and served in Riedel glassware. If this sounds tempting, tickets are $50 for a 50ml tasting of Australian wine history. Details at benean.com.au.
Newcastle restaurant subo is hosting two Dining in the Dark experiences on August 16: one at 6pm and the other at 8.30pm. You'll be blindfolded while you're eating so your senses of taste and smell will be elevated, and there are three menus to choose from: vegetarian, seafood or red meat. Some allergies and dietary requirements can be catered for. Details at feverup.com. Tickets are $110 per person.
Peek into the Past returns to Tocal Homestead this Sunday, July 30, bringing with it the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear. For foodies, there are plenty of tasty highlights.
I am a huge Devonshire tea fan, and can report scones are being made the traditional way on the 200-year-old wood-fired oven, topped with jam and then cream (as it should be). Tocal volunteers are also baking date, pumpkin and gluten-free scones.
There will be fresh damper made on a camp fire and topped with maple syrup, billy tea, Ploughman's lunch boxes, homemade cakes and slices, Gramma Pie, braised stews, curries, pies, lamb shanks, sandwiches, a sausage sizzle and more.
Tocal Homestead is at 957 Tocal Road, Paterson. Peek into the Past is on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Tickets cost $18 adults online ($20 at the gate); $13 concession online ($15 at the gate); and children 5-12 $3 online ($5 at the gate) at events.humanitix.com.
Speaking of scones, Marisa Coyle is hoping to fire up her scone-making business again (told you I'm a scone fan) at Maitland. Previously called Boxed Scones, she is now The Scone Lady.
READ MORE: Scones fresh from the oven to your door
"Everyone refers to me as 'the scone lady' so it fit," she said this week. "My husband started a FIFO job over a year ago and it made it difficult to do markets so I took on more hours doing my other job as a support worker. But it's time to start back up again, I miss it."
To order, search for The Scone Lady on Instagram and Facebook.
Roy's at 45 has opened at 45 Maitland Road, Mayfield, the one-time home of Barrios. Owner and chef Jason Kuyltjes is a Mayfield local and the man behind Roy's Kitchen and Catering, which he runs with his wife Sarah. Roy's at 45 is open Friday and Saturday, 4pm until late, and serving tapas, cocktails and "local tap beer and wines". To make a reservation, phone 4056 7023.
Italian restaurant In Forno is opening at The Corner, Charlestown Square, on August 15. Save the date. Harry Malhi, who also owns In Forno at Hamilton, is busy planning for the launch date. Watch this space.
READ MORE: A slice of Italy on a plate in Hamilton
CIMS Cafe has opened at The Royal Oak Hotel in Cessnock. That makes a total of five for CIMS, an offshoot of local disability support service, CIM Supports. Each venue gives CIM clients the opportunity to gain valuable workplace experience and, in some cases, transition into the hospitality workforce.
CIMS on Hunter is located in the attractive multi-storey building on Hunter Street, Newcastle, which has housed Piazza Mercato and The Flying Tiger in the past. There are also CIMS cafes at Mayfield, Boolaroo and Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.
READ MORE: CIMS at the Coliseum opens at Mayfield
Blue Leaf Cafe has opened at the beautiful Abermain Hotel - stop by for a coffee or a tea and a treat. The cafe stocks The Tea Collective, Crema Coffee Garage and BellAmica, all from Newcastle, and Jade's Baking Creations, based in Kurri Kurri, among others. It's open Wednesday to Friday, 7am to 2pm, and 8am to noon on weekends.
As reported in the Newcastle Herald earlier this week, the annual Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival has been boosted by a new partnership agreement signed between the Schwartz Family Company and Spectapular Enterprises, the holding company behind Australia's most successful craft beer festival series, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS).
Under the agreement, the Hunter Valley event will come into the GABS stable.
The transaction also sees Jerry Schwartz take up a board appointment and partnership equity in Spectapular Enterprises. Schwartz is the head of the largest privately owned hotel group in Australia with some iconic hotels in his 14-property portfolio, including Novotel Newcastle, Rydges Newcastle and Rydges Resort Hunter Valley, the venue for the annual Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival.
IN THE NEWS:
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.