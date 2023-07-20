Why the Knights need to make it personal against Melbourne Storm

KNIGHTS legend Marc Glanville has urged his modern-day counterparts to "rip in and bash them" as they strive to exorcise their Melbourne Storm demons at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
Newcastle have suffered 11 successive defeats against the Storm and will notch a new club record for most consecutive losses to any team if Melbourne extend that to to 12.
Glanville knows better than anyone the mindset Newcastle's players will need to overcome rivals who have ruthlessly dominated them since 2016.
He was a member of two Knights teams who also lost 11 games in a row before producing famous streak-ending victories.
In 1994, Newcastle scored their first-ever win against star-studded Brisbane Broncos (24-10), and three years later they stunned Manly 22-16 in arguably the greatest grand final ever played.
On both occasions, Glanville said rivalry bordering on hatred provided Newcastle's motivational fuel.
"Without doubt," he said.
"In '97 we played Manly four times before the grand final - once in a trial, twice in the comp and then in a semi.
"And in all those games, you had guys like [John] Hopoate giving us lip and carrying on like an idiot, and we did basically hate them.
"And with Brisbane in '94, they'd won two premierships and we'd never actually beaten them. So they were cocky and arrogant and we were sick of them coming to our home ground and embarrassing us.
"So we had the mentality that: 'They're not coming here today and taking our two points in front of our fans'."
Glanville said Newcastle's current players should adopt a similar approach against the Storm.
"I reckon you do have to hate the opposition, at least for 80 minutes," he said.
"There's got to be that hatred that drives you and fuels the fire to get stuck into them ... they've got to rip in and bash them up.
"A bit of old-school stuff. I mean legally.
"You can still belt blokes within the rules, and that's what should happen.
"The forwards especially have to take it personally and get over the top of their opposite number."
Glanville said Storm skipper Christian Welch should be "the No.1 target for the forward pack" after he was recently overheard before a post-match press conference querying how Newcastle had lost a game to a depleted Penrith.
"He's had a bit of a crack at them about losing a game, so get out there and give it to him," Glanville said.
Glanville said Newcastle's players "might have a few scars mentally" after so many losses to Melbourne, most recently in a 50-2 hammering last season.
Of the squad named for Saturday, 11 Knights players have never beaten the Storm. Glanville urged them to believe in themselves and stick to their game plan.
"Everyone has to be on the same page, working together towards the same goal," he said.
Another Knights champion from the 1997 premiership team, Tony Butterfield, said it was vital that Newcastle's players focused on the process, rather than the outcome.
"You can't put the cart before the horse," Butterfield said.
"Winning is the intended outcome for every player, but before that can happen one needs to focus on preparation, attaining ideal performance state, and then beating your opposite number on every play for 80 minutes.
"If you do that and most of your teammates achieve expectations, the scoreboard will look after itself in the end."
Butterfield said the previous 11 clashes between the two teams were "irrelevant".
"What's happened in the past literally means nothing," he said. "It's about what happens during the 80 minutes on Saturday."
